Director James Gunn will be parting ways with the Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. This will probably be the last film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and that already packs a lot of emotional punch for us. To top that, Gun shares how the cast of the MCU film including Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff stood by him when he was fired by Disney from the Marvel Studios. He recalls that rough phase in his life and how they have all grown together. Keep reading to know everything in detail.

For those who do not know, Gunn was removed from the Studio because of some controversial tweets that resurfaced online. It took place after the second part of GOTG came out and before the third and final part happened. Gunn not only had the support of his actors but also the fans who demanded his comeback back then.

Speaking to Empire, James Gunn shared how the Marvel stars stood by him during his low time. They gave him much-needed emotional support at that time. Gunn shared, “We went through this journey where we went into the belly of the beast, and I was thrown out – and the people that I gave life to by hiring, saved me and brought me back into the fold.” He further recalled, “They pulled me onto the life raft. And now we’re able to finish all of this together. So when they see this footage [at Comic-Con], they’re reminded of this whole emotional journey we’ve all been on.”

James Gunn also shared how GOTG star cast like Zoë Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan reached out to him. Speaking of them he said, “But the things I think of from that time are the love that I got from my family and friends. I think of how Zoë Saldaña and her husband came over to fix me a meal the night after it happened. How Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff came over to just hang out with me, to be my friend.”

He continued, “We have this other story, of this group of people who made each other’s careers at the same time. We grew up together in that respect. None of us were big stars when it started out. Zoe [Saldaña] was the biggest.”

James Gunn’s movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is all set to release on 5th May.

