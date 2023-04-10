Chris Hemsworth might not be in the best of shape and health to get back into action movies amid the rumours of him taking retirement from his acting career, but he is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors around the globe. The Thor actor is also known to be one of the most adorable husbands in the showbiz industry, as he often posts about his wife Elsa Pataky. However, many don’t know Hemsworth dated Isabel Lucas, who was seen in the Transformers 2 movie.

As their relationship comes to an end, the ex-couple makes everything cool between them. Especially since Isabel splits her time between Los Angeles and the same city where Chris and Elsa live. However, there were rumours that the Transformers actress Isabel is dating the Thor actor’s younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, and once she slammed the rumours brutally. Read on to find out more about it.

During a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, Chris Hemsworth’s ex-girlfriend Isabel Lucas jokingly debunked the rumours of finding love with Thor actor’s younger brother Liam Hemsworth in the wake of his split from Miley Cyrus. She said, “Obviously, we are just good friends”. She also called the “Hemsworth”, a beautiful family and added, “It’s a strong community in Byron, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful friends there.”

Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas dated for around three years, between 2005 and 2008. Both the stars worked on the TV show “Home and Away”, and there appears to be no bad blood between them as they have parted ways. However, later the actress was linked with Liam and worked with Chris and Liam’s brother Luke Hemsworth in the Australian drama “Bosch and Rockit.”

While Chris Hemsworth is living a happy family life with Elsa Pataky and their kids, he will be seen next in Netflix’s Extraction 2, which is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

