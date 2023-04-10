Well, it’s quite a good news for all Harry Potter fans as after months of speculations, it seems the popular fantasy world of wizards is returning for a TV reboot. However, the original plan was to bring back the original cast for the ninth movie, but with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) not wanting to become a part of the franchise anymore, the original plan could not get executed. But reports are rife that JK Rowling will have her involvement in the TV reboot, even though Warner Bros wanted to push her out of the franchise.

Yes, that’s right. But here’s why they could not do so, and that is to thank Rowling’s outlandish non-negotiable terms with them. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports stated in The Direct, when the original plan of bringing the cast of Harry Potter movies was brewing for the reboot, Warner Bros wanted to buy JK Rowling out of the franchise for good. However, when Rowling asked for an impossible whopping amount of money to do so, the Studios realised that they were stuck with her. After Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson refused to make a comeback for the ninth movie because of JK Rowling’s controversial statements, the makers decided to turn it into a seven-part TV series focussing on each book.

Recently, Jeff Sneider confirmed the news in the Hot Mic Podcast and revealed that Warner Bros want to set the story on the backdrop of either America or Paris. However, JK Rowling wanted to keep the Britishness of the franchise and shared, “Harry Potter is a British property and should stay true to its roots.”

As per reports, JK Rowling gets $50-$150 million per year from the royalty cut from the franchise, including games, theme parks, merchandise, and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books and movies. However, during the Covid-19 spread, it was reported that her production company Brontë Film and TV, faced 74% decline in their profits. Now, with the TV series being rebooted, there’s a chance for JK Rowling to bring back her fortune.

After years of watching Harry Potter movies, it will be a fresh perspective to know the world of wizardry in a TV series format. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship Ran Its Course & The Couple Broke Up A Few Weeks Ago [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News