It has been years since the Harry Potter film franchise came to an end with its eighth movie. However, despite a perfect ending to the film franchise, fans have been eager to watch the main cast of the film franchise reprise their roles. A ray of hope came as rumours of a ninth film in the series adapted from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child began making rounds. But, the film’s main cast, especially Emma Watson, is reportedly sceptical about making a return.

Harry Potter starred Daniel, Emma and Rupert in the lead roles. For the unversed, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a two-part play that follows the aftermath, 19 years later, of what happened at Hogwards as Harry and his team battled against Voldemort. RUmouras of the play’s film adaptation have been making rounds since its first show in London’s West End in 2016.

As discussions around the ninth film are taking place among fans, several Harry Potter stars have also talked about it. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasely in the film, had already addressed the idea of a ninth instalment and expressed his potential interest if “the timing was right.” But, this is not the case with Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

While the movie is currently being discussed, Emma Watson is reportedly sceptical about reprising her role as Hermoine Granger. Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, industry insider Jeff Snieder revealed that the makers of Harry Potter 9 are currently struggling in bringing the original cast back due to author and Wizarding World creator JK Rowling’s transphobic remarks.

Both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have clarified that they do not support JK Rowling’s remarks and condemn her comments in previous interviews. Now, Watson reportedly does not want to work with Rowling in Harry Potter 9.

As a result, Warner Bros also tried to buy out Rowling, but the author requested a whopping amount. Rowling’s continued association with the Wizarding World movies has become a concern as the much-awaited project might get scrapped.

