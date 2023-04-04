Director Shekhar Kapur, who revolutionized Indian Cinema with Mr. India is all set to treat fans with another desi hero. After giving India its first sci-fi hero in Mr. India, Shekhar Kapur is all set to make a film series which will be loosely based on JK Rowling’s iconic series Harry Potter.

The Daniel Radcliffe film revolving around Harry and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley has been a miraculous experience for fans all over the world. However, Shekhar Kapur confirms that he is not adapting nor recreating the Harry Potter world but his film series will be a loose inspiration as Indians love the other world stuff.

Shekhar Kapur wants his version of Harry Potter to be a complete Indian Film coming out of India. In an interview with The Times of India he emphasized the importance of an Indian Film. The Slumdog Millionaire is never recognized as a film coming from India, he said and that is why he wants his version of the Harry Potter film coming from India.

Interestingly, Kapur’s Mr. India was all set to be rehashed in a three-part series which was being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar but the project went kaput as Ali Abbas Zafar didn’t seek the required permissions.

Shekhar Kapur was also to direct an ambitious project titled Paani starring Sushant Singh Rajput produced by Yash Raj Films but the project was never greenlit. Talking about his version of Harry Potter, Shekhar Kapur said that he is confident in the genre and that Indians love this genre. For more such stories, keep following koimoi.com

