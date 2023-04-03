Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a star-studded event, and it was attended by actors all across the globe. From Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Gigi Hadid, many big wigs from the entertainment industry were present under one roof. Interestingly, celebrity stylist Law Roach also attended the event but didn’t even post a picture with Pecee. The silence from his side caught everyone’s attention. He had recently reacted to the statement by Chopra, where she talked about facing body shaming in Hollywood. Scroll below to read the details!

Roach posted a video from the event in which he gave a glimpse of the grand party, and as soon as the video went viral on the internet, we noticed him posing with celebs, but Pecee was missing. So was it a subtle ignore?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had recently opened up about body shaming that she faced in Hollywood, and Law Roach was her ex-stylist. The actress revealed that she was once told that her body wasn’t sample sized for casting. Post her comments, Roach said reacted to it and indicated that it might be a ploy by Priyanka’s agent in order to cover up the failure of not landing her the desired role. Many believed that Roach was the person who passed comments on Pecee.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s comment on body-shaming, he had said that because he has been a stylist, people automatically believe that he or any person in a similar role would be making nasty comments about body and shape. Notably, he is also stylish of Europhia star Zendaya. Netizens bombarded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

In fact, Zendaya and Law Roach posed together and left the netizens rooting for their unshakable bond. However, there were no pictures of him with Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Parody On Tamil Track ‘Tum Tum’ Goes Viral, Netizens Left In Awe Of Sync & Hookstep, One Says “I Can’t Unsee This Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News