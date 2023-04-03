Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Even though they are not much active on social media, there are times when they post pictures with each other and melt the hearts of their fans.

Moreover, Virat and Anushka are also the paparazzi’s favourites. They are often seen acknowledging their gestures on the red carpet. Recently, the two attended the Indian Sports Honours Awards. On the sidelines of the event, they spoke about the paparazzi culture in showbiz.

Anushka Sharma looked great in a gorgeous violet dress with an off-the-shoulder style and a side slit. She finished the ensemble with a pair of black stilettos. Conversely, Virat looked dapper in a blazer, a navy blue shirt and dress pants.

When asked about the paparazzi culture in showbiz, Anushka Sharma said, “I think the photographers, while clicking our pictures say fun stuff to get our attention. Their comments are so hilarious. They go like – Nice looks, Nice looks, looking good and so on.”

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was all smiles and added, “In fact, today, while coming here, I was almost gonna burst out laughing. In fact, Anushka asked me if I was trying to control my laughter. One of the photographers commented, ‘kya mast Jodi hai ree’, you won’t hear any of them saying to us in a normal scenario.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chahat… (@chahat.03_)

Virat and Anushka have come a long way in their professional and personal lives and are also wonderful parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika. However, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress.

The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

