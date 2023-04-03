Recently Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made some offensive comments on Ramadan fasting, and it’s getting reactions from fans, including celebrities from different countries, and one of the names happens to be Gauahar Khan. Now, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has reacted to Justin and Hailey’s ‘ill-informed’ comments on fasting and gave a savage reply to them through her Instagram story, asking her fans to send the couple reading and viewing material on the topic and how it’s beneficial for the body. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, an Instagram page named Hijab Modern shared Justin and Hailey’s comments on Ramadan fasting. The Canadian singer said, “I gotta really think about that. I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” Adding to this, the Victoria’s Secret model said, “If you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.” Concluding the conversation, she said, “We’re totally like, yeah, that’s why you are stupid!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For obvious reasons, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s comments on fasting didn’t go too well with fans and celebrities worldwide. Reacting to this, Pakistani Ayesha Omar shared a bold story on her Instagram.

Ayesha Omar’s Instagram story read, “Apart from mental and emotional benefits, the top scientists and doctors in the world are now constantly stressing on the numerous physical health benefits of fasting and time-restricted eating, which include reversing diseases, reversing ageing and cell regeneration. It is ok if they don’t know yet. Instead of shaming them I think someone should enlighten then and send them some reading or viewing material.”

What are your thoughts on Ayesha Omar lashing out at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber after their viral comment on Ramadan fasting? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Couldn’t Stop Fanboying Over Kareena Kapoor Khan While Sharing An Interesting Anecdote Leaving Karan Johar & Anushka Sharma In Splits – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News