John Wick: Chapter 4 has shattered box office records of its previous franchise films. Not to forget that Keanu Reeves’ starrer action-packed drama might have its fifth movie; unfortunately, there is no confirmation about the same. However, audiences love the movie, and some of them are also making creative memes and videos that have been going viral all over the internet. A new video has been gaining a lot of attraction that shows John Abraham dancing, where netizens are comparing him with Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin.

John Abraham, with long hair, set the trend in the early 2000s. His hairstyle was something that everyone wanted. However, Keanu Reeves has the same hairstyle in his recent movies, netizens have found a way to connect the dots between the Bollywood and Hollywood actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What if John Wick had an everyday life? He had his wife, and most importantly, the dog, we could have seen the other side of Baba Yaga. We have brought a video that shows John Abraham dancing where netizens are calling him “John Wick” because of his looks doning long hair and a black suit. The video has some wild comments as the Pathaan actor dances to his song, Chori Chori Dil Le Gaya, from Garam Masala.

Watch the video of John Abraham Dancing as John Wick below!

The video posted on a meme account, “commentrrr”, has received over 4000 likes and netizens are commenting. Watch the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commentr (@commentrrr)

Reacting to the video, a user said, “John not this week”. Many also changed his names as one said, “Keanu Leaves”, and many other added, John vicks, John bheek,

User also said, “John Ab-raham kar”, Another added, “John Wick After Killing All At High Table…”

Another also added, “John Wick at DID audition impress Geeta Maa”.

While there is no confirmation about the fifth part of the movie, there are rumors that we might get to see Keanu Reeves back as John Wick in the future!

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Zendaya Leaves India In A Graceful White Kurti, Netizens Cannot Stop Hilariously Trolling Tom Holland, “Chala Ja Bhai Warna Shaktimaan Bana Denge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News