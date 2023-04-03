Glory is one of the current hit K-dramas not only in the South Korean industry but also around the world. While the lead actress Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun fame), has been receiving a lot of accolades for portraying such a powerful character, the supporting actors have also been getting appreciative messages and reviews across the globe. Now, the hype of the two-part series reached a notch higher with the dating news of Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

Their massive fanbase has been going crazy over their dating reports, and they dig up some old interviews where they talked about who their ideal type of a partner is. Netizens are quick to draw a line with the dots and claim that Do Hyun and Ji Yeon have manifested their relationship. Read on to know further!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2020 interview, as stated in Pinkvilla, Lee Do Hyun once talked about how he wants his ideal partner to be. He had said that he would like to be with someone who enjoys food and is carefree, and likes to be chill. He had also revealed that it would have been great if the woman of his life liked his taste in cuisine and favourite dish so that they could dine together. The Glory actor even shared that he wants to be with someone who is not so fond of makeup, and during that interview, he also drew a silhouette of a woman with long hair.

In another interview in 2021, Lim Ji Yeon was asked the same question, and the actress had revealed her ideal type. Talking about what she looks for in a partner, The Glory actress had shared, she would like to be with someone who is tall, well-built, kind, and someone she can share a drink with.

🚨 BREAKING: Dispatch reveals "The Glory" co-stars Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are dating, on Saturday, April 1! Lim's agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news just after. The media outlet released photos of them spotted together. #LeeDoHyun #LimJiYeon #TheGlory pic.twitter.com/9KVvAeIM7O — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) April 1, 2023

And, well, the netizens joined the dots and figured they had manifested to be in each other’s life as partners. Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon fell for one another while shooting for the two part-series The Glory. After they were spotted together, Ji Yeon’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: After Jennifer Aniston’s Controversial Statement On Friends, Netizens Call Out The Show For Being Homophobic & S*xist, Say “Ross Is Toxic, Mysoginistic, A Predator…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News