One of the popular K-drama series, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon from 2017 era was a huge hit back then and till now. However, a sequel to that series has already started filming, and now, as per the latest reports, it is suggested that the OG couple, Park Bo-young & Park Hyung-sik of the series, will be seen in a cameo. And well, we can’t really keep calm. Scroll ahead to read the scoop.

For the unversed, the story of the series was based on a young woman (played by Park Bo-young) who has superhuman strength passed onto her from her family gene and wants to create a game character based on her. But given her strength, Do Bong Soon (Bo-young) finds a job as a bodyguard to the CEO of a gaming company Ainsoft (played by Park Hyung-sik) as he gets murder threats every now and then. It’s a cute little love story wrapped in a thriller quilt.

However, now, reports are doing the rounds that a spin-off of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Strong Woman Kang Nam, is already on the floors filming and that the OG couple will be returning in a cameo role. This series will be based on a follow-up on Do Bong Soon’s (Park Bo-young) sixth cousin, who went missing as a child in Mongolia.

A source from Strong Woman Kang Nam recently shared to K-Media, “Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik received offers to make special appearances, and they have completed filming.” And, the K-drama fans have been going gaga over this news. Taking Twitter by storm, one of them wrote, “Park Bo Young And Park Hyung Sik To Reunite As A Married Couple For “Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon”.

Another one commented, “PARK HYUNG SIK AND PARK BO YOUNG PAIRING AGAIN OMG PLS AND IT’S STRONG WOMAN DO BONG SOON AGAINNN.”

The third one wrote, “THE CAST IS INSANE WHAT DO U MEAN ONG SEONG WU BYEOK WOO SEOK LEE YOOMI AND PARK BO YOUNG PARK HYUNGSIK CAMEO APPEARANCE IM GONNA CRY THIS IS SOSOSO ANGELCORE.”

Well, we are super excited, are you? Let us know in the comments section whether you would like to read more K-drama-related stories!

