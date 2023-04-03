We know celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith have always been fond of India but celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz walking the red carpet here was a rare sight to behold. Kudos to the Ambanis for making it possible with NMACC opening. Tom Holland and Zendaya have now bid goodbye to country but netizens cannot stop the meme fest! Scroll below for details.

While it was a proud moment for Indians to see renowned celebrities across the globe gracing an event in Mumbai, Indian paps enjoyed the most limelight. Well, the reasons weren’t the best because they suffered in communication with Western faces as they failed to recognize them. There have been videos where members of the shutterbugs spotted Gigi Hadid and questioned if she was Shakira. Many even confused Tom Holland with Tom Hiddleston.

Zendaya was spotted at the Mumbai Airport departures today morning. She wore a white kurti and mustard stole and left the country in ethnic wear. Netizens were all smiles and hailed her fashion choice. On the other hand, Tom Holland stuck to casuals.

Netizens have been hilariously trolling Tom Holland as meme fest is viral on social media platforms.

A user wrote, “Tom yaha se laut ke pakka kuch marathi ke words seekh ke gaye hai due to Indian paperazi”

Another commented, “chalaaa jaaa bhai warna shaktiman bana denge bol rha hun bar bar”

“Tommy & Jhandeya,” reacted a user.

Another wrote, “Spider man spider man , tune churaya mere dil ka chain”

“Dada : muje Zinda Spiderman chaiye। Ambani: le beta Zinda spider man,” another wrote.

