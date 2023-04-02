We’ve always had Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ram Charan amongst others represent the country at a global stage. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani made the other way round possible with NMACC opening. We saw Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and others make stunning appearance at the red carpet. It is the inside video ft Zendaya and her communication with paps that’s leaving us in splits. Scroll below for details!

During the NMACC opening Day 1, we saw how members of the shutterbugs miserably failed to recognize Gigi Hadid. In one of the viral videos, one of them could even be seen asking if it was Shakira. Similarly, Tom Holland was confused with Tom Hiddleston and it was whole comedy film on-going on its own.

A new video now witnesses Zendaya posing at the red carpet on Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. She opted for a desi girl vibe in a shimmery navy blue saree sending Indian fans in a meltdown. However, paparazzi wanted her to look at their cameras but struggled to communicate it and the glimpses of it have sparked a meme fest.

In one of the videos, members of the paps could be seen mispronouncing Zendaya and said terms like “Zaandya” and “Zaandaya”. If that’s not enough, one of the members who was trying to get her attention to his camera was heard screaming, “look this mobile” while another ended up cracking up to the remark.

Take a look at the viral clip below:

A netizen reacted, “Shukr hai varna Jhanda bhi bol sakte the”

Another commented, “Love Indian papz.. someone also said “aa gayi, ye Tom ki girlfriend hai” 😂 Some saying “Gigi didi here” 😂 when Gigi Hadid walked in”

A meme featuring Akshay Kumar was captioned, “Lagta hai izzat dooba ke hi manenge”

“Cameramen to Tom holland – “Humari bhabhi kesi ho, jhaandeya bhabhi jesi ho,” another joked.

Are the comments a laughter riot? Right now, we wish Zendaya understood Hindi to enjoy the meme fest as well!

