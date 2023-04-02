While the entry in phase 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe was not as glorious as expected, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania failed to impress the majority. But while the movie received a very mixed response, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated space expedition Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. Starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in the lead, the movie is walking with a lot of expectations on its able shoulders and has a huge responsibility. And by the runtime that has leaked now, seems like the studio understands too.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is the third film in the GTOG Franchise that James Gunn helms. Known to be the most unique and quirky product in the Marvel kitty, the movie with its announcement became one of the most anticipated. The fact that this is the last Guardians movie and probably the last film James Gunn will ever direct for Marvel Cinematic Universe, is adding more to the hype.

And the studio with James Gunn and team is preparing to give us a product that stands true to our expectations. As per the latest reports that are coming in, the runtime of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has been revealed and it is probably the fourth longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever just below Eternals. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is in no mood to be a fast-tracked movie running toward the climax. The runtime that has been revealed as per Screenrant says it is going to be an immersive experience taking it’s own time. Vol 3 will be 149 minutes, which is 2 hours 29 minutes long, making it the fourth longest MCU movie ever.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has tie in runtime with Avengers: Infinity War and is only shorter than Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avengers: Endgame (in the same order). There is no confirmation on this yet but if this is the exact runtime, we are prepping ourselves for a possibly good watch. The James Gunn directorial is set to hit the big screens on May 5, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

