Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s dating rumours have kept people glued to their phones and active on social media for some time. They are just waiting for the official news, however many are claiming it to be official. A few days ago Zayn’s sister Safaa Azad Malik shared Selena’s bikini-clad picture fueling the romance rumours and now Zayn’s mother, Trisha Malik too seems to be rooting for the alleged couple through her subtle social media action. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, last month Zayn and Selena were spotted having dinner in New York. There were several reports where the insiders claimed that they were seen holding hands and kissing. Not only that the Rare Beauty owner was also spotted with former One Direction star’s personal assistant Taryn Zimmerman.

As mentioned above it seems Zayn Malik’s family like many of us is rooting for him and Selena Gomez too. Recently, Selena posted a picture of her on her Instagram which got a like or love reaction from Zayn’s mother. The news has been shared by Pop Tingz on Twitter.

The picture mentioned here was shared by Selena Gomez two days ago launching a collection of tinted lip oil. The singer captioned the picture, “My @RareBeauty Soft Pinch Collection has arrived! 💗 I hope you all love my NEW Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil just as much as I do.” Selena rocked an all-black look with a high-braided ponytail. Zayn Malik’s mother liking Sel’s pic has got the hopes of the fans high.

One of the users Tweeted, “y’all r getting my hopes UP omg I need them to be together fr”

Another wrote, “April fools?”

Followed by, “I ship them so hard Idc”

“oh it’s official”

“Leave his mamma alone damn”

“the wedding is coming soon”

Trisha Malik, Zayn’s mum, has liked Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/YiaLzJvjCp — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 1, 2023

