Charlie Puth faces social media ire over his now-deleted dig at Selena Gomez. As most know, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has been grabbing eyeballs over her alleged romance with Zayn Malik. It seems the Attention singer isn’t very happy with the rumours. But do you remember when he slammed Sel for inviting him over and not making any s*xual advances? Scroll below for details!

As most know, Selena was all about Justin Bieber for the longest time of her life. For about 8 years, the former couple were in an on-and-off relationship. They finally ended their romance in 2018; the Baby singer tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin. But during one of their breaks in the past, Gomez reportedly had a ‘thing’ with Charlie while collaborating on the song ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore.’

Back in 2018, Charlie Puth, in an interview with Billboard, took an indirect dig at Selena Gomez and said, “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like (We Don’t Talk Anymore) can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening (with Gomez). Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into.”

In another viral video, Charlie Puth indirectly slams Selena Gomez for inviting him over and not doing anything. He said, “We would be talking in the hotel, she’d be like ‘you wanna sleepover?’ I’d be like ‘yes, I’m gonna get it in.’ And then nothing would happen, and that was totally fine. But after the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing. I knew she was trying to make me so embedded in her that I would never leave her, but I would never get what I wanted out of her.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Charlie puth is so fucking weird. This comment about Selena gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something bc she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross. pic.twitter.com/LAGHKEbsjW — Amadis (@selenaortegas) March 27, 2023

Netizens bashed Charlie Puth for his insensitive remarks and expectations!

