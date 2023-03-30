Vanessa Kirby and Henry Cavill worked together in the film Mission Impossible- Fallout, and once they had graced an interview looking all gorgeous. However, a short clip from that interview is now doing rounds on social media platforms as Vanessa can be seen giving a nasty check look at Henry in that clip, and well, to be honest, we felt that. If we were there sitting beside the ‘Superman’ of our dreams, we would have given that same reaction. However, check out the netizens’ response below, along with the video!

Henry has been in the news for quite some time now after exiting the DC universe as Superman and leaving his fans upset. Apart from acting skills, the actor is known for his stunning looks, muscular bod and handsome face.

Now, coming back to the viral video clip. As shared by ‘transformationfeed’ on Instagram, in the clip, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Cavill can be seen sitting side by side, and as Henry was talking to the interviewer, it was Vanessa’s eyes that were roaming all over Henry’s body as she was checking him out. This gesture left the internet in splits, and now netizens are going crazy over the video.

Watch the video here:

On top of the video, it was written, “I just know she didn’t hear a word of what he was saying”, and we felt that. As soon as the video of Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby got released, one of the netizens commented, “The little shake head at the end and the smile she was like ‘girl what am I imagining’.”

The second one wrote, “She was bout to let that intrusive thought win.”

Another comment read as, “The stare is absolutely SHAMELESS and I love it.”

Fourth one wrote, “I feel so ashamed s*xualizing someone like this but come on. look at him.”

One of them commented, “can’t blame her tbh i‘d do the same.” And so on and so forth. The comment section is filled with such opinions and we cannot blame them either.

What are your thoughts on Vanessa Kirby’s look at Henry Cavill? We are literally dying inside!

