Henry Cavill got his fame for playing Superman in the DC universe. As the actor took on the role in 2013’s Man of Steel, he once felt that Justice League was when his character finally aligned a bit more with his comic book counterpart. While the world will no longer see him as Karl El in the new DCU, read on to find out when he felt his character had a ‘rebirth’.

The world was shocked after it was announced that Cavill would not be seen donning the red cape in the new DCU. Being one of the most loved characters from the superhero fandom, the studio also faced backlash for the decision. Interestingly enough, Cavill’s Superman differed from other live-action interpretations of the character’s mythology as it was more accepted by the public and a part of a more optimistic world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, Henry Cavill disagreed with the idea that his Clark Kent was darker than other Superman projects. However, the actor felt that his character matched the DC comics and the natural evolution of the character that started with Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman. “In my opinion, this is the first time we see Superman in truth. We have seen the origin story of Superman. We have seen the downfall and doubt of Superman,” said Henry Cavill.

While he won’t be seen ahead, Henry Cavill once believed his Superman from the Justice League would have a ‘rebirth’. In a behind-the-scenes featurette of Justice League, the actor added, “And finally, with his rebirth, we see the true Superman. The Superman who is confident and sure and full of hope and joy.”

However, as we are about to get a new Superman, let us know what you think about it. Which actor do you think would perfectly fit the role of taking on the cape of Superman!

Must Read: Justin Bieber To Retire After Selling His Entire Music Catalogue In $200 Million & Work On His Marriage With Wife Hailey Bieber [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News