Selena Gomez really enjoys swaying her admirers with her style. A few days ago she put social media on fire with her old s*xy bikini pic inspiring us to hit the gym and be summer-ready. And now she is inspiring us with her winter wardrobe. The Rare Beauty owner has been in the news for quite some time now, she has been recently linked up with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. However, there has been no official news about them dating, but deep down we are hoping it to be true. Let’s shift the focus from her personal life to just her and take a moment to appreciate how chic she looks in the monochrome attire from an event on March 29th.

Selena has always been an inspiration when comes to body positivity. She has always been comfortable in her own skin and has preached that to her followers as well. And speaking of followers, she recently became the most followed woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many a time, Selena Gomez has been spotted in monochromatic attires and she slays in them. No wonder she is kind of fixated on that kind of styling. The current pictures have been going viral on Twitter and she was attending the Rare Beauty event in New York City.

Selen is wearing an all-black ensemble including a faux-fur trench coat from Spanish retailer Mango. She had a black top underneath the coat with probably a cowl neck and she paired it with wide-legged pants. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun, nicely gelled, and without a single strand of hair on her pretty face.

📷 March 29: Selena Gomez leaving the Rare Beauty event in New York. pic.twitter.com/gXq2HtDoct — Selena Marie Media (@SMarieMedia) March 30, 2023

For makeup, Selena Gomez went for a full-coverage foundation with generously blushed cheeks. She had soft-shadowed eyes and maroon-shaded lipstick. Selena upped the classiness of her look with pointed heels and a briefcase bag by a heritage leather brand called Delvaux. If only sophistication had a face then we are pretty sure that they would look like the one and only Selena. She sported a pair of bejeweled earrings.

this is such a big serve selena gomez i love you pic.twitter.com/n2WD5vW4Aw — fran (@SELSREP) March 29, 2023

Isn’t Selena looking like a hot-shot Boss Babe who’s down to some serious business in this look? Let us know in the comments!

And for more fashion-related news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Batman 2 Has Now Got A New Villain & His Powers Can Make Robert Pattinson’s Cape Crusader Cry For Mercy (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News