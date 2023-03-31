Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were once the most loved couples in Hollywood. Their fans shipped them and wanted to end up together. One of the major reasons for it was their on-screen chemistry. The actors played Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the protagonists in The Twilight Saga. Interestingly, Kristen knew that Robert was the Edward to her Bella long before anyone else did. Scroll on to learn more.

The Twilight Saga was based on the famous novella of the same name by Stephenie Meyer. The fantasy drama revolved around the love story of a vampire, Edward, and a mortal, Bella. Robert and Kristen started dating in 2009 while shooting for their film. While the actress was finalised for the role, The Batman star was zeroed in sometime later.

Kristen Stewart and Catherine Hardwicke screen-tested several actors together for the role of Edward. When she saw Robert Pattinson’s performance, she was blown away and felt an instant connection. During an interview with MTV News once, she had said, “He wasn’t just concerned with standing in a statuesque way and posing. He had the right things going on in his head, and at the same time, he was very responsive. He didn’t have this set thing that he was doing; he could see me.”

Kristen Stewart added that they worked entirely in sync and said, “Depending on what I did he would change his performance. We could see each other. It was a responsiveness thing. I didn’t have that with anybody else. I was thinking, ‘Argh, everyone is lying to me. Why are you lying? Just have the balls to do it for real,'” she added. Kristen also added that if Robert Pattinson had not donned Edward’s role, she would not have starred in Twilight.

The Spencer actress added, “If Rob didn’t get the part, if they didn’t think I was right about who we should cast, I couldn’t have done the movie. I probably would have done it if he never came in and just made it work with someone else.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson parted ways in 2013, sometime after the actress was caught cheating on her then-partner with Rupert Sanders, Snow White and the Huntsman’s director.

