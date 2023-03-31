John Wick: Chapter 4 has stood up to the expectations of the audiences as it has emerged as a massive action-packed entertainer. The Keanu Reeves starrer fourth movie of the franchise is said to be the last movie of the titular character, but fans cannot digest it. While it was said the movie would have its fifth part, the producers have not confirmed any source. On the other hand, as the movie is shattering box office records, one of its actors, Shamier Anderson, who plays the Tracker in the movie, reveals how his character was inspired by Heath Ledger’s Joker.

The possibility of the fifth instalment from the John Wick franchise has been questioned as the recent movie ended on a different level. Additionally, the producers have confirmed that the franchise will have more spinoffs that will add up in their high-action drama universe.

During a conversation with Vulture, one of the stars from John Wick: Chapter 4, Shamier Anderson, who plays the Tracker, revealed he looked for inspiration from Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. As both the characters are slightly different on the surface, they both have mysterious pasts, which the actor is latched as he “studied a lot of what Heath Ledger did”

“You just knew that guy had a robust past. Like, Why did he get those scars? And, for me, Why do I have this canine? Why do I have this knapsack? Why am I dressed like this? This guy’s transient,” added Shamier Anderson.

Additionally, the mysterious nature of Keanu Reeves’ co-star Shamier Anderson’s Tracker from John Wick: Chapter 4 could be used as a spinoff movie or TV show from the universe. His story is very less known to the audiences and would definitely love to know more about it. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

