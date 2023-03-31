Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion event was attended by many big wigs not only from India but also stars from all across the globe. The videos and pictures from the event are doing rounds on the internet. From Shahid Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor Ananya Panday to Shweta Bachchan, the mega event was attended by some most prominent names in Bollywood. Apart from B- Town celebs, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the Game Of Thrones, caught everyone’s attention. As soon as her video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to react. Scroll below to read the details!

Maisie, who is popularly known for playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones too, attended the event, and as soon as she arrived on the red carpet, Indian media recognised her. She happily posed for the paps and now, the video has gone viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones and gained a lot of popularity with her role, was recently spotted at Christian Dior Fall 2023. The actress looked abousletly gorgeous in a short red dress. Maisie posed for the media and warmly greeted them. As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens bombarded the comments section and left some funny comments.

One of the users wrote, “Desh badal raha hai, aage badh raha hai.”

Another user wrote, “Omg seeing her after a long time.”

“Simple, sweet, childlike, and proper grace no show off.”

“Really she is so so pretty.”

“Can’t wait to see chapri influencers doing cringe dance with them.”

“Her thank you should have been greeted with VALAR MORGHULIS”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, before the main event, Maisie Williams had shared her excitement on social media. Notably, she will be joining actress Freida Pinto for the fashion brand Dior’s Fall 2023 show today.

Meanwhile, you let us know your thoughts on Maisie William’s graceful look? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ ‘Khaleesi’ Emilia Clarke Once Hypnotized Us With Her Charming Beauty In A Flowy Gown While Flashing Her Cleav*ge Through The Plunging Neckline!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News