The Uttar Pradesh government has received a proposal to start a ‘movie to museum’ project in the state. As reported an investor wants to shoot a film on Mahabharat in the state.

The investor wants to shoot a film on the epic, ‘Mahabharat’, in the state for which he will build larger-than-life sets.

After the shooting of the Mahabharat film, the sets will be converted into a museum where the film’s accessories like costumes, armors, mannequins, and other materials will be showcased. This will be comparable to the ‘Game of Thrones Museum’ in North Ireland and the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

“In principle, the Uttar Pradesh government and our company have agreed to take the idea forward. The MoU was signed during the Mumbai roadshow, ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit. We have requested for allotment of land at a place where sets of Mahabharat can be placed for shooting purposes. We will leave behind the set up as a museum for people to visit at a nominal cost,” said Rajiva Ranjan of the investing company, EN Communication Pvt Ltd.

The state government was represented by the additional chief executive officer, invest UP, Prathamesh Kumar.

The company has agreed to make an investment of Rs 1500 crore for the purpose. The partnership was mobilised with the help of the UP Development Forum (UPDF).

The idea has immense potential as Mahabharat has a universal appeal. The film made on it will create buzz.

