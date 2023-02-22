The 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held in Mumbai on Monday, February 20 and it was a star-studded affair. While we recently told you all about Alia Bhatt’s regal look – that reminded us of Gangubai, we now have pictures of television beauty Tejasswi Prakash from the same event.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner – who has been playing a shape-shifting snake in Ekta Kapoor’s Naggin 6 ever since she won the reality show, went desi and looked nothing less than a s*xy bomb. Scroll below to check out her look and know who she wore and how exactly she styled it.

Taking to Instagram a couple of hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash shared her sensual yet elegant look with her Dadasaheb Phalke trophy with her 6.6 million fans. She captioned it, “o the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you 🙏 #dadasahebphalkeawards #naagin6 #bestactresstelevision”

Talking about her ensemble, Tejasswi Prakash opted for a stunning sheer saree with beautiful coloured stone and threadwork in a repetitive pattern alongside its scallop edges. The actress paired the nine yards of the beige net – from the clothing brand Shasha Gaba, with an eye-catching heavy beaded work blouse that featured a plunging neckline.

Though the saree’s drape covered her cl*avage it’s safe to say Ms Prakash ditched her naagin avatar and look like a s*xy siren. Doesn’t she look sexy – especially in the 3rd picture?

Tejasswi Prakash accessorized the look with a simple ruby pendant silver/diamond chain and a matching ring from Joolry and a bracelet from Goldsmiths Jewellery. She kept the makeup simple by opting for rosy cheeks with adequate highlighter, a pink lip stain and not-too-heavily khol-ed eyed. Her hair falling in soft waves and framing her face just makes her look even more lovely, s*xy and innocent – all mixed in one.

What do you think of Tejasswi Prakask’s look? Let us know in the comments.

