Bigg Boss 16 may have come to an end but its contestants are still making the news. Be it mandali members partying together or the finalist Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam giving interviews to media publications, BB16 is still being talked about. We recently met PCC and had a fun, candid chat with her.

During a recent exclusive chat with Priyanka, we asked the BB16 finalist about her rapport with the season’s third runners-up Archana Gautam, whether she will be meeting the other housemates now and whether there is anyone who she wouldn’t meet or they won’t meet her. Read on to know her answers to these questions and lots more.

Talking about Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the two most-talked-about women in the Bigg Boss 16 house had a roller-coaster of a relationship. While Archana laughed and rejoiced when Priyanka’s bestie Ankit Gupta was evicted – making the Udaariyaan actress extremely sad, the two became somewhat of good friends towards the end.

Commenting on the rapport she shares with Archana Gautam now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told us, “Mera relationship Archana ke saath definitely… see ab joh hogaya wph hogaya. Jab tak main ghar mein thi main usse shayad uss cheez pe usse… woh cheez main nahi bhulti. Ab ghar se bahar hai, totally okay. Itni cheeze aap dil mein leke kyu chaloge? Duniya mein itni tension humme already hoti hai…” She added, “Now we are like good, on talking terms.”

On being asked which Bigg Boss 16 contestant she wouldn’t want to meet now that they are out of the house, or someone she knows wouldn’t want to meet her, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “Nimrit mujhse definately nahi milna chahegi. Aur main kisse nahi milna chahungi… sachi mein… I am… very… Jo ho gaya sab wahi ka wahi band karke aayi hu, mere liye kuch bhi nahi hai. Nothing here (pointing to her heart), not even 1% I’m telling you. Nothing here.”

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s full interview with us here:

