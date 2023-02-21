Bigg Boss 16 concluded more than a week ago but the buzz around its contestants is sky-high. From Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to MC Stan – all of these members have been interacting with the media and grabbing headlines. Latest report suggests ‘enemies’ Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are meeting for dinner and one of them hilariously called it a ‘date.’ Scroll below for more details!

BB16 fans know that if there are two people who truly disliked each other, that’s Shiv and Priyanka. Initially, there seemed to a possibility that they both could be cordial after the exit of Sajid Khan but it was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that did not let it happen! Even Farah Khan said that the duo are very much alike and hence, they don’t get along very well but it looks like they’ve decided to give their friendship a chance outside the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest report by ETimes, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary briefly united at Farah Khan’s after-party but will meet each other properly for a dinner outing. It was the Udaariyaan actress who according to the Bigg Boss 16 runner up got in touch with him on a call and suggested that they should meet up.

The plan was to meet Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for dinner last night which Shiv Thakare jokingly termed a ‘date.’ But it is to be noted that Shiv attended the Babasaheb Phalke Awards last night, which must have concluded very late. There also have been no pictures from the reunion that surfaced online so far. Let’s wait for the actors to give us update on their get-together!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly bagged a Salman Khan film. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare may be seen in a music video alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence On Getting Married Post Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Says “Mujhe Shaadi Mein Believe Nahi… Don’t Have To Beg Others For Money”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News