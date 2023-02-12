The Bigg Boss 16 finale is just hours away and tonight we see either Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lift the trophy. One contestant who missed making it to the finale by just a few days was the season’s first finalist Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress got evicted mid-week and we recently met up with her.

While exclusively chatting with Nimrit a few days ago, we asked her about the show’s three hosts – Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Farah Khan and who she likes the most of them. For those who don’t know, while Salman hosted the majority of the season – and will be seen on the Bigg Boss 16 stage tonight, Karan and Farah stepped in for a couple of weeks during the show’s extended time.

Answering us, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “Mere ko toh teeno pasand hai, how can you choose man. Sabke aura aur personality bahut alaga hai, genuinely . I feel like Salman Khan sir ki… arey yaar he’s Salman Sir… you can’t. I’m not kidding, Weekend Ke Vaar pe aisa hota tha ki I really wanted to hide somewhere and aise (crossing her fingers and arms) fingers crossed hoti thi ki bus aaj sir se daant na pade.”

Further talking about the Bigg Boss 16 hosts, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia added, “With Karan Johar sir, the vibe was always he’s so sassy, and he’s so witty. It would be such a great time. With Farah Khan ma’am, she’s such a warm person. So har insaan ke energies obviously bahut alag hai, but I loved the fact ki iss season mein humme ek ki jagah teeno hosts ke saath shoot karne ka mauka mila.”

Besides commenting on the three hosts – Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan, the Choti Sarrdaarni also spoke about the friends she made in the house, her views on housemates Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and lots more. Check out Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s entire interview with us here:

