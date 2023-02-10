At the time when Indian hip-hop artists have been letting the music do the talking with a slew of releases and music videos almost every month, MC Stan chose to enter the cloistered Bigg Boss house. MC Stan has brought up the desi swag of hip hop community to the sets of Bigg Boss.

The rapper is considered to be one of the drivers of the high TRP of the show. Stanny has gained a huge amount of stardom by entering into the show. His Instagram has boosted with the fans all over.

MC Stan is receiving an unbelievable amount of affection. He quickly gained popularity after entering the Bigg Boss 16 house because of his witty one-liners, trendy aesthetic, and pleasant personality.

Just in the last week of Bigg Boss Finale, people are seen showing their love and support by putting up hoardings of MC Stan in Mumbai, Delhi , Pune and all over India. The hoardings have also been seen in restaurants and Gyms. There is a picture of Stan printed on hoarding and ‘VOTE FOR MC STAN’ written on it. Fans are continuously showering their love and support for Stan by making these gestures. People are going crazy about the Rapper as he is the most realistic contestant in the house of BB.

Now after getting so much love, we saw a fan from rappers home town Pune was seen painting MC Stan’s picture on the wall in Pune appealing everyone to vote for him. The love of the fans has led him in the Top 5. It looks like all this support of his fans will lead him to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 as well eventually.

