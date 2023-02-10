After entertaining the audiences for almost 5 months now, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be aired this Sunday. While it’s yet to be seen who of the top 5 contestants – Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, wins the trophy, here’s some happy news for Shiv’s fans.

As per reports pouring in, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner is the first confirmed contestant for the upcoming season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Scroll down to know more.

As per the recent buzz on social media, Shiv Thakare has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and confirmed the news is none other than the host Rohit Shetty. According to reports, Rohit Shetty will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 house tonight and will give the finalists an interesting task. Reports also claim that Shetty will be launching KKK 13 tonight on BB 16.

This news has left Shiv Thakare fans with mixed feelings. Commenting about the same on social media, one wrote, “Imagine him winning BB Marathi, BB 16 and KKK 😳😳😳” Another commented, “Shiv swiftly moving from Sajid Sir to Rohit Sir 💀” Others took to Twitter and shared they feel this news mean he isn’t winning Bigg Boss 16. One commented, “Ab to thakre pakka nhi jit rha kahi se bhi🤣” Another added, “consolation prize ,now I definitely think Top2 will be Mc stan and priyanka or bechare shiv k fans bol rhe sbko kuch na kuch mil gya pri ko kuch nhi to bhaiya Myglamm bhul gye or wait kro trophy and salman b aa rhe kaam leke”

While this news is surely being loved by Shiv Thakare fans, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. If these reports about the Bigg Boss 16 finalist are true, the Rohit Shetty-adventure-based show will be his fourth reality show after first participating in MTV Roadies Rising, then emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and now making it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakare won’t be the first Bigg Boss contestant to appear feature on Khatron Ke Khiladi before or after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Other celebs who have featured on both the reality show include winner Siddharth Shukla (BB13), Rubina Dilaik (BB14), Tejasswi Prakash (BB16), Gauahar Khan (BB7), Shweta Tiwari (BB4), Manveer Gurjar (BB10) and others like Rahul Vaidya, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and more.

