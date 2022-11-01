Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are tinsel town’s one of the most loved couples of all time. Every time they post a photo together, it goes viral in no time. Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and Disha became a household name with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. After going down on his knees, the couple got married in July 2021.

Currently, the singer has been making headlines for his contestant commentary on the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya is making headlines for hitting back at a troll who called him a flop singer. It so happened when a user wrote, “Useless, worthless, shameless exactly Bhagoda is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop,” Rahul Vaidya slammed him and re-tweeted his Tweet asked him if he’s married. He further told him that me might not be able to afford him.

He Tweeted, “Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? (Are you married) I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (You might not have that kind of budget)… so probably next life.”

Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga … so probably next life. https://t.co/YH5xpjqIUq — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 30, 2022

Being a doting wife, Disha Parmar lent his support to his wife. Replying to Rahul Vaidya’s Tweet the Bade Achche Lagte Hain actress reacted to the same and wrote, “Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time!”

Jobless people doing exactly what they know best!

Cannot even afford your time! 💁🏻‍♀️♥️ — Disha Parmar Vaidya (@disha11parmar) October 30, 2022

Recently, the adorable duo – Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar- was in the news when a video from their Karwa Chauth Celebration had gone viral on the web. In the clip, the singer won everyone’s hearts when he touched his wife feet during the celebration ritual.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rahul Vaidya schooling a troll for calling him a ‘flop singer?’ Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

