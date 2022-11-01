Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Halloween party last night at their residence. Many celebrities from Amruta Khanvilkar to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin graced the party in Halloween costumes and makeup. However, it was the hosts’ looks that went wrong, and got brutally trolled by the netizens.

Getting trolled every now and then is nothing new to the celebs. A few hit back at the trolls, however, a few decide to ignore them. Ankita never paid much heed to the trolls and is known to live her life in her own way.

Last night, Ankita Lokhande got papped outside her residence as she was waiting for her guests to arrive at her Halloween party. For the party, Ankita donned a shiny golden and silver combo off-shoulder dress and paired it with silver shimmery heels and a golden choker.

She kept a pale face makeup with minimal colours added to her look and opted for a unique vintage-style gelled wavy hairdo that made her look quite weird, to be honest. However, Ankita Lokhande’s whole look didn’t sit right with the netizens, and as soon as a paparazzi team, InstantBollywood shared the video on their official Instagram page, the internet users started to troll her.

A few of them compared Ankita’s looks with social media sensation Uorfi Javed and wrote, “Urfi ka hair style chura liya.” Another one penned, “Ek waqt ke liye laga urfi hi hai.” “Ek Baar Ko Laga Urfi Hai”, another comment read.

Others trolled Ankita Lokhande for how she looked at the party. One of them commented, “Without makeup hi halloween lg rhi.” Another one wrote, “Yeh to original halloween h”, while another comment can be read as, “Ye desi ladki ko chaina item kon bn diya re baba.” One of the internet users wrote, “Tbhi m sochu kaju katli k upr ki silver foil kha gyi sari to yha lapet li.” Another one connected Ankita with late Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, “She is real dayan jisne meetha meetha ban kar sushant case se bhar hogai.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ankita Lokhande’s Halloween looks? Let us know!

