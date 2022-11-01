Rakhi Sawant was among rare celebrities who supported Raj Kundra against allegations of p*rn creation and distribution. Soon after, Sherlyn Chopra came out in the open and accused the businessman of inappropriate behaviour. Now the actress is trying to file a police complaint against Sajid Khan over alleged molestation. Scroll below to know how the Queen of Entertainment is bashing her and claiming it is all ‘fake.’

If one recalls, Sherlyn was recently seen outside Juhu Police Station and broke down in front of the media. She claimed that Sajid has got the support of superstar Salman Khan and hence, he is invincible. In addition, he accused the police force of not registering her complaint or statement and claimed there is external influence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant was seen interacting with the media where she called out Sherlyn Chopra. She could be heard saying in a viral video, “Kyun lega jab woh (Sajid Khan) kusurwar hi nahin hain. Uske khilaf kisine gawahi nahin diya, court ne Sajid Khan ko saza-e-faasi ya kala paani ki saza hi nahin di. Tum makeup 4 kilo ka laga ke, saree pehen ke, media ke samne dusro pe dosh lagate ho. Sharam nahin ati tumhe?”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Chullu bhar paani me doop nahin jati tum (Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit. Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to allege others in front of the media while wearing makeup and saree? Don’t you die inside).”

Reacting to Sherlyn Chopra’s claims that the police is not co-operating with her, Rakhi added, “Police ko bhi pata chala ki case me dum hi nahin hain. Yeh madam roz nind se uth ke aa ke complain karti hain, kabhi mere bhai Raj Kundra ke liye, kabhi mere bhai Sajid Khan ke liye. Kya hai iski problem? Abhi 6 mahine ruko kisi aur r*pe ka case le kar ayegi (There’s no truth in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complains, either on my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan, What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a r*pe case to file).”

Take a look at the viral video ft Rakhi Sawant below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Shekhar Suman Says He Will “Push His Son Adhyayan Suman Out Of His House…” If He Gives A Nod To Bigg Boss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram