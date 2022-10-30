Filmmaker Sajid Khan is well known for his directorial like the Housefull film series, Heyy Babyy, Himmatwala, and Humshakals. However, he is the headlines ever since he appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month. He was accused of sexual harassment by several women and one of them being Saloni Chopra.

Back in 2018, during the height of the Me Too movement, several women including Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra accused him of s*xual misconduct. At that time Saloni too joined the movement and shared her horrifying story of getting abused mentally and emotionally for months by the filmmaker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saloni Chopra took to her blog and revealed that Sajid Khan used to call her at odd hours and expected her to leave everything she was doing to answer the call. She further claimed that the calls at those odd hours were never about work instead it was about what she was wearing and how she should send him her photos.

In her blog, she wrote that “Then he asked weird questions like if I would ever get a breast job, and talked about how s*x is really a mental connection.” She further wrote, “For months, he mentally abused me and I would cry myself to sleep every night. He’d tell me I wasn’t s*xy enough to be an actress. I didn’t have it in me, I didn’t have the ‘oomph’ factor. I talked too much. I didn’t sit properly. I wasn’t alluring or girly enough. Said he wanted to take me under his wing and make me an actress. Cast me in his next movie, but only if I was prepared for it.”

Saloni Chopra then added, “He’d talk about his dick and how big it apparently is and his sexual needs. He would ask me to touch his dick and get irritated with me when I said I didn’t want to.”

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@imsalonichopra) October 11, 2018

Saloni Chopra went on to narrate another incident in her blog, “This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn’t have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she’d become an actress?”

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Sarcastic Dig At Bollywood After Kantara’s Massive Success: “Blind, Deaf & Dumb…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram