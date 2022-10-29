Rubina Dilaik Fans, Cheer Up! Actress Is Back To 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' After Neck Injury

Television star Rubina Dilaik has recovered from her neck injury and will be seen performing on the dance based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, said her choreographer Sanam Johar.

Bringing interesting themes every passing week, this week marked the war between two teams, Madhuri ki Rockstars & Karan Ke Johars.

Previously, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to share a video of sustaining serious neck injury during her dance rehearsals with choreographer-actor Sanam Johar.

But as per sources the power duo stole everyone’s heart with their performance this week. This week’s theme is international dance styles. Rubina Dilaik and Sanam were a part of Madhuri ke Rockstars.

Sanam shared: “Rubina had been injured but she’s a thorough sport & bounced back in no time and you’ll see for yourself in our performance. This was the best so far and also the fastest we’ve practiced and performed.”

“We were one of the last one’s to perform so we did our act somewhere close to midnight but you can’t tell. I’m nervous as we are now entering the final leg of the competition.”

