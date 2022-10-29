Comedian and actor Shailesh Lodha is one of the most popular stars in the Television industry. He is well known for playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He recently made headlines after an old clip saw him criticising The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the viral clip, Shailesh was heard saying that he was ashamed to watch certain shows that had vulgarity and then described the content, which sounded similar to the characters and gags of Kapil Sharma’s show. Now the actor defends his statement and claims that he did not target the comedy show.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shailesh Lodha opened up about the viral video that saw him criticising some shows and the vulgarity in it. “This story is different. I never said that. I had only said there are shows on TV that are vulgar where a grandmother goes around kissing people. It was about that content. There are many shows like that. I felt there is a better way to do comedy. It was never about a show. People connected it to something else. Kapil and I have performed on stage together,” he said.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor then said that he was criticizing the genre of ‘vulgar’ comedy shows on TV and not The Kapil Sharma Show. “There was nothing like that. I was talking about the vulgarity in TV shows that has started to emerge now. I was talking about that. I wasn’t talking about someone personally. I never do that. Kapil is a very good artist and a friend. It was not about him at all,” Lodha added.

In the viral clip, which was seemingly recorded from a kavi sammelan, Shailesh Lodha can be heard saying, “Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.”

