Ever since Shailesh Lodha made an abrupt exit from the most popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans have been waiting with bated breath for his comeback. While he won’t be returning to the show now, he has been replaced by TV actor Sachin Shroff, who has now stepped into Taarak Mehta’s shoes on the show.

But looks like, former Taarak’s fans have been missing the actor badly so much so that they have taken the comments section of a recent video by storm.

Recently, Shailesh Lodha was spotted outside the prayer meet of Raju Srivastava, who passed away a couple of days back after battling life in hospital. However, soon after his video surfaced on the web, netizens quickly took to the comments section to inform the actor how much they miss him on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A user commented on Shailesh Lodha’s video and wrote, “Sir Ap Bapach Kab Ayenge Apko Bhut Miss Kar Raha Hain Sir Sab Log Ak Ak Kar Ke Ja Rahe Hain Ab Hamare Man Ko Kiya Dekh Kar Chan Karo Tarak Mehta ka ulta Chashma Ke Sab Log Ak Ak Kar Ke Q Jare Hain Please Sir Ap Bapach Ah Jaiye Naa Please Sir.” A third user said, “I miss u mehta sahab aajao vapas.”

While fourth user said, “miss u sir plz come back in show.” Check out the video below which was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, we brought you Shailesh Lodha’s Insta post that grabbed everyone’s attention with its cryptic caption. It read, “Inn dino kuch uthle logon ki baatein sunta hoon toh Shabina Adeeb ka ye sher yaad aata hai. Haalanki sher-o-shayari aur kavita aise log samajh paate toh uthli baatein karte nahi. Jo khandaani raes hai who mijaz narm rakhtein hai apna. Tumhare layhza bata raha hai, tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai. (These days, when I listen to some shallow people’s comments, then I can only recall Shabina Adeeb’s these famous lines. Those who are family rich, keep their mood soft. Your tone is telling, your wealth is new.”

Many thought that it was Shailesh Lodha’s indirect dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Coming back what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

