Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has long been a favourite sitcom for Indian TV audiences. All the actors in the show Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, and others have been much loved by the audience. Whenever an actor exit the show, fans get disheartened.

Advertisement

Recently, Shailesh who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in TMKOC left the show with much fan dismay. The makers of the show brought a new actor to fill the shoes of Shailesh. Renowned TV personality Sachin Shroff has been introduced as the new Taarak Mehta on the show.

Advertisement

Apparently, the move did not go down well with Shailesh Lodha who seemingly penned a satire on dishonesty and ego on his social media account. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote, “एक ताज़ा व्यंग्य कविता मेरा ही चेहरा सब से बड़ा हो यार तुम कितने असुरक्षित और डरे हो परिभाषा तक नहीं जानते ईमान की इतनी बार अपना कहा बदलते हो कीमत तो पता ही नहीं ज़ुबान की अगर तुम में आत्मा होती तो पूछता क्या कभी उसे टटोला था वैसे एक सवाल ज़रूर है आख़री बार तुमने सच कब बोला था? #शैलेशकीशैली. (Ekk taaza vyayang kavitha, mere hi chehra sabse bada ho, yaar tum kitne asurakshit aur dare ho, paribasha tak nhi jaante emaan ki, itni bar aapna kaha badalte ho, keemat toh pata hi nhi zubaan ki, agar tum me aatma hoti toh puchta kya kabhi usse tola tha vaise ek sawaal zaroor hai aakhri baar tumne sach kab bola tha? #shaileshkisheli”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Even though the intent behind Shailesh Lodha’s satirical poem is unclear but it seems he is indirectly taking a jibe at TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi. This also hints at things gone sour between the producer and the actor-poet. A netizen, who also felt a similar way, commented on Lodha’s post. The user wrote, “Har Baar Aapka Kavita Padhke Mujhe Aisa Kyuu lagta hai Ki Aap Asit Modi Sir Ko Hi Indirectly yeh bol rahe ho.”

For more updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltach Chashmah, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “Jethalal Shouldn’t Get Replaced” Say Netizens As New Taarak Or Daya Hinted Of Comeback By Asit Kumarr Modi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram