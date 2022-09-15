Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be the most loved Indian sitcom. The show recently completed 14 years of its run and its popularity is yet to go down. However, if ratings are kept aside, lately, a lot of unfavourable changes are happening in the show. Recently, Sachin Shroff replaced Shailesh Lodha in the titular character, which hasn’t been received well by fans. Amid it, Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal has shared an exciting update. Keep reading to know more.

Advertisement

After Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha left TMKOC as he wanted to try his hands at other projects. As per some reports, he had differences with producer Asit Kumarr Modi. As the show must go on, Shailesh is now replaced by Sachin Shroff but fans are yet to accept him as their beloved Mehta Sahab. It is learnt that the introduction of new faces will keep happening and none other than Popatlal has spilled beans.

Advertisement

As per the video going viral on social media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Amit Bhatt is seen praising Sachin Shroff for being a good actor and a good human being. Mandar Chandwadkar and Shyam Pathak are seen standing alongside Amit and Sachin. In the video, Shyam reveals that Asit Kumarr Modi will be introducing some new characters to the show and one of them will be Mrs Popatlal i.e. his wife.

As we all know, Shyam Popatlal aka Popatlal is yet to get married and as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in crisis due to the exit of old popular faces, the situation seems to be an apt one to introduce Popatlal’s wife to keep viewers hooked.

Here’s the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC FANDOM❤ (@tmkocfandom)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates.

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi Confesses Shehnaaz Gill Always Reminds Him Of Sidharth Shukla: “Hum Log Kaafi Connected The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram