After much anticipation and delays, Brahmastra is finally for the world to see. The film released almost a week back and has opened up to mixed reviews. While the VFX is highly praised, the dialogues are being criticized all over. The film continues to give a tough fight at the box office despite the negativity. But Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes wishes it wasn’t directed by Ayan Mukerji. Scroll below for all the details.

Erica began her showbiz journey as a model and won several beauty pageants. She got her breakthrough with her Television debut Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The show starred her alongside Shaheer Sheikh and there were a lot of romance rumours around the leading stars too. She has also been a part of many South films including Ninnindale and Galipatam and was last seen in KRPKAB 2.

Erica Fernandes recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram handle where a user asked if she watched Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra. Reacting to the same, the actress wrote, “Yes I did. It was one great try but not a successful one. It was a film high on VFX which was beautifully done. “

Erica Fernandes continued, “But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was not directed by a director whose forte has only been romance.”

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Brahmastra fans could backlash her, Erica also gave her disclaimer that read, “This is my opinion as clearly everyone is entitled to one.”

Well, clearly Erica Fernandes isn’t impressed with Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and we aren’t shocked!

