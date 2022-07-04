Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have proven to be one of the hottest couples on-screen, that too with just one music video. They had worked together in their recently released music video Baarish Ban Jaana, which won over millions of fans who now ship the ShaHina chemistry. While this goes on recently Shaheer talked about wanting to work with Hina for a new project, Check it out.

Shaheer has played many iconic roles in the Indian television industry. The actor has played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat which came out in 2013. The actor was also quite well known for his role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Well coming back to our topic, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about his experience working with Hina Khan. The actor also went candid, explaining his future projects with her. Shaheer said, “I really want to do a song with her. And for some reason, things have not been working out only, I don’t know why. And we both have been trying.” The actor also said, “Because, last time, we had figured out something, but then I had to go to Indonesia and we couldn’t shoot that. Otherwise, I really wanted to work with her, shoot with her.”

Shaheer Sheikh in the same conversation also explained things that he had planned with Hina Khan for the future. He said, “We were talking about something in the last month. But it didn’t materialize. But now I really want to. Because people have liked it, people have given it so much love that I want to do something. Do something for the people that have supported us till now; do something for them.”

Aww! We too want to see another MV with Shaheer and Hina in it, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

