Uorfi Javed is undeniably one of the most-followed influencers of social media recently and most of her fame is related to her creative fashion choices. The actress/ reality star does not shy away from going for the boldest and the quirkiest outfits, making her an inspiration for several fashionistas. In a recent turn of events, a death hoax about Uorfi aka Urfi Javed has been going viral on social media and here’s what she had to say about it.

For the unversed, Uorfi was previously in the news when global fashion designer Harris Reed admitted that he is obsessed with the reality star. He held her in high regard as she often recreated popular looks worn by international celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya, amongst others.

In the most recent turn of events, Uorfi Javed decided to call out a Facebook post which claimed that she had passed away after committing suicide. They used a picture of Uorfi where she was showing her followers a thick rash on the back of her neck which was left by a metal outfit. The heavily edited post also mentioned that Uorfi lived between 1997 and 2022 and hanged herself recently. Apart from this, the caption of the post was very offensive and distasteful as the FB user was of the opinion that no one was at loss after Uorfi’s fakely-reported death.

Another comment on the same Uorfi Javed death hoax post read, “I stand with urfi’s murderer” and the ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant also made it a point to mention how disturbing the one line by the troll was. She also went on to mention how frequently she had been receiving these death threats before calling the whole incident ‘insane’. Have a look at the story shared on her Instagram here.

