Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a new season and as usual master filmmaker, Rohit Shetty will also be hosting the latest season. Everyone is aware Shetty is known for blowing and flipping real cars in his films, even in the show, the director does the same. In the latest interview, Rohit was asked how his working style has increased the budget of the show and revealed what kind of creepy crawlies he doesn’t like.

Advertisement

KKK12 kicked off last weekend and everyone has loved the show so far. In the last night’s episode, Erica Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated while other contestants include, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty says that he gets to learn so much from the show and also from contestants as everyone had their own struggles. Further, he talks about the budget shooting up due to his style of working and also shares what he’s most scared of.

Talking about his experience of shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty tells Pinkvilla, “We are usually working in the office or making films. Coming here (Cape Town) to shoot for Khatron brings the much-needed break. Also, I work with the same team so it’s like a big reunion with my other family. It’s not an easy show at all, but these challenges make it more special. Getting to see these contestants toil hard, and fight their fears gives you the push in life too.”

When asked how the show’s budget increases due to his working style, the filmmaker says, “Arre mere ko badnaam mat karo (Don’t blame me). Khatron Ke Khiladi is an expensive show, I think by far one of the most expensive ones. The scale and quality of the show require that kind of a budget. It has nothing to do with me.”

Further, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty says that the one thing he’s most scared of is ‘losing his loved ones’. Although we have seen other contestants getting scared of small creatures, so when the news portal asked the filmmaker about one creepy-crawly that he wouldn’t like to come close to, Rohit says, “I think the ones that are smelly. Otherwise, I have no problem with anything.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Is Embarrassed Of The Show 25 Years Later, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram