Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is just a few days away from its premiere and the upcoming season is already creating buzz for its interesting bunch of contestants. For the past few days, the channel has been sharing promos of the individual contestants and Jannat Zubair, the youngest participant this season, whose promo was shared recently, has left her fans worried. Scroll below to know why.

Apart from the young star, the other contestants include, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Aneri Vajani and Tushar Kalia.

After a long wait, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers finally shared the much-awaited promo of Jannat Zubair. In the clip, she can be seen performing a water task and soon after she’s released from a glass cage, Jannat seems to have fainted, while the team is seen helping her get out of the pool. The promo has left her fans worried.

Sharing the clip of Jannat Zubair on Instagram, the channel wrote, “Paani ho ya aag, Jannat ko karna hoga har khatre ko paar.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Proud to hear that She is performing all the stunts calmly and strongly,” another wrote, “Youngest contestant of this season is all set to amaze the world with her stunts and fearlessness,” a third user wrote, “Thiss looks scary but i know she gonna slay all her tasks,” a fourth commented, “I literally cried seeing the last part believe me really cried I don’t know how to watch #fainat in Kkk in such conditions,” a fifth user wrote, “Goosebumps! Literally i cried at the last moment,” another commented, “I just got so emotional at the last moment! We know u will conquer it jannat!”

In a recent chat with ETimes, Jannat Zubair spoke about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty and said, “My aim is to learn as many things as possible from our mentor Rohit Sir and also from all my co-contestants. I love all the pampering that I get on the set, but when it comes to stunts, I get equally tough tasks; and I make it a point to always try and complete them to the best of my ability. Hence, I got the name ‘Chhota packet, bada dhamaka’ from Rohit Sir himself.”

