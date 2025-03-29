Jombieland, the first-ever Punjabi zombie invasion horror film, is set to arrive in theatres this year! Centered around a zombie apocalypse, the movie stars Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, and G Khan in key roles.

Written and directed by Thaparr and produced by Next Level Productions, known for producing the Bollywood film Vadh, the movie is set in a village ravaged by the Z1N1 virus, causing widespread havoc.

The makers of the upcoming film unveiled its official poster and announced its release date. Jombieland, which also stars Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, will be released on June 13, 2025.

Speaking about the concept of Jombieland, writer-director Thaparr, who previously worked on the film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee (2024), said, “I’ve always been drawn to unconventional concepts, and the idea of zombies in the heart of Punjab had been brewing in my mind for a while. One day, I decided to put my thoughts into action and started writing this story. Given that Punjabi cinema has never ventured into this genre, it felt like the perfect opportunity to carve out a fresh niche and make a statement.”

He also shared that the film is a love story at its core. “Jeeti and Koko are deeply in love and on the verge of getting married, but their world is upended when a deadly virus sweeps through their village. What follows is an intense fight for survival in a pind overrun by the dead. This film marks the beginning of a thrilling trilogy packed with entertainment and excitement for audiences of all ages. How the story unfolds is for viewers to experience firsthand!”

Producers Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma also shared their thoughts about the project and said that the unique concept drew them in. “The concept of zombies was the key factor that drew us in. The film’s theme was highly promising, and the script was compelling. A project of this scale and genre has never been attempted in Indian cinema, which gave us the confidence to support it. Additionally, our enduring relationship with the director played a crucial role in our decision, as we trusted his vision and ability to bring this ambitious project to life.”

