Ammy Virk, Simi Chahal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurgpreet Ghuggi starrer Bambukat 2 is witnessing a mixed response at the Indian box office. Interestingly, it is thriving overseas with impressive footfalls. Pankaj Batra‘s directorial is close to concluding a week in theatres. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Bambukat 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 collected 31 lakh on day 6. It saw a 38% drop in earnings in the last 24 hours. There’s limited competition from Bebe Main Badmash Banuga and DP Dev 2, yet it is struggling to drive footfalls.

The cumulative total in India has reached 3.46 crore net. Ammy Virk & Simi Chahal‘s sequel is made on a budget of 10 crore. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 34.6% of the estimated investments. It is now to be seen how close it can get to the safe zone during the second weekend.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 70 lakh

Day 3: 90 lakh

Day 4: 47 lakh

Day 5: 50 lakh

Day 6: 31 lakh

Total: 3.46 crore

Set to beat the 10th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

Binnu Dhillon’s Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya was the 10th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Bambukat 2 is now only 35 lakh away from surpassing its lifetime earnings of 3.81 crores.

Where does Bambukat 2 stand worldwide?

It is to be noted that the 2016 Bambukat was a major box office success. It remains amongst the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time worldwide. The sequel is witnessing a better response overseas, where it has collected 7.25 crore gross in 6 days.

The worldwide collection has surged to 11.33 crore gross.

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.46 crore

Budget recovery: 34.6%

India gross: 4.08 crore

Overseas gross: 7.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 11.33 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 13: Triptii Dimri’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film, Top Spot Will Remain Out Of Reach!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News