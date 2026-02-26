Nana Patekar has been enjoying all the praise for his performance in the latest Bollywood release, O’Romeo, but unfortunately, he is struggling to find his form at the Indian box office. Back in the 90s, he consistently tasted critical and commercial success, but since the 2000s, the actor has been highly inconsistent in terms of delivering commercially successful films. Many fans won’t even know which was exactly his last successful film.

When did Nana Patekar deliver his last successful film?

Many won’t be aware, but Nana’s last commercially successful film was Natsamrat, which was released in 2016. Directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and based on the Marathi play of the same name by playwright Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), the Marathi drama film was highly praised by critics upon its release. It was praised for the performances of the cast, especially Nana Patekar, and for several other aspects, such as direction, cinematography, and screenplay.

In addition to the critical acclaim, Natsamrat also enjoyed strong word of mouth among the audience, which helped it run for a long time in theaters. The film eventually grossed an impressive 39 crore at the Indian box office, leading to a blockbuster tag.

How much ROI did Natsamrat enjoy?

Natsamrat was made at an estimated budget of 7 crore, and against this cost, it raked in 39 crore. If we calculate, the Nana Patekar starrer enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 32 crore, which equals 457.14% returns. Back in the day, the film was among the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 7 crore

India collection – 39 crore

ROI – 39 crore

ROI% – 457.14%

More about the film

The Marathi drama film also featured Medha Manjrekar, Vikram Gokhale, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sunil Barve, and Ajit Parab in key roles. It was produced by Nana Patekar and Vishwas Joshi under the banner of Fincraft Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Gajanan Chitra, and Great Maratha Entertainment.

The film was later remade in Gujarati under the same title in 2018. In Telugu, it was remade as Rangamarthanda in 2023.

