Yash is currently the most popular Sandalwood actor on a pan-India level and even globally. The actor has achieved such fame with the KGF franchise alone, and now, he aims to push his game to the next level with his highly anticipated Toxic. Despite a clash with Dhurandhar 2, the film has the potential to score big, and it’ll also help the actor to reach a major milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Yash to reach a major milestone with Toxic!

In the post-COVID era, the superstar has achieved massive stardom nationwide. Not just the southern market but also in the Hindi belt, he has built a strong fan base. Post-pandemic, KGF Chapter 2 is the only film of the actor to have had a theatrical release. Backed by tremendous buzz, the magnum opus amassed a solid 859.7 crore net at the Indian box office.

With 859.7 crore coming in with KGF Chapter 2, Yash is just 140.3 crore away from reaching the major 1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. The required number is like a cakewalk for Toxic as it is expected to reach the target in the opening weekend itself. So, the actor is all set to join the 1000 crore club with his upcoming biggie.

Expectations are high for Toxic

Since Yash is returning to the big screens after the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, expectations from Toxic are sky high. Considering the buzz, the film is said to be the next 500 crore net grosser from Sandalwood. With extraordinary word of mouth, the film might score even higher. So far, only two Kannada films have crossed the 500 crore mark: KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara Chapter 1. Let’s see whether Yash’s next join the list.

More about the film

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is scheduled to release on March 19.

