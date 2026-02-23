Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses down South, and she has earned herself the tag of Lady Superstar. However, in the post-COVID era, her box-office run has been inconsistent; with her last release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the actress has found some momentum. With her next biggie, Toxic, she’s now all set to score big at the Indian box office and also achieve a major post-COVID milestone.

The Lady Superstar will be next seen in Yash’s Toxic in an important role. The film is scheduled to clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, and considering the strong buzz, it is expected to open with solid numbers. On a pan-India level, the upcoming magnum opus is expected to expand her reach, and also, on the opening day itself, it’ll help the actress reach a solid post-COVID total.

Nayanthara is all set to achieve a major post-COVID milestone with Toxic!

In the post-COVID era, Nayanthara has had nine theatrical releases so far. It started with Annaatthe, which earned 106.77 crore. It was followed by Aaradugula Bullet, which earned 93 lakh. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal did a business of 41.79 crore. O2 earned 40 lakh, followed by Connect’s 12.45 crore. Godfather scored 74.03 crore, followed by Iraivan’s 11.3 crore. Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food earned 4.55 crore. Her last release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, earned 217.56 crore.

Overall, Nayanthara’s post-COVID total stands at 469.84 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, she needs only 30.16 crore to reach the 500 crore milestone. With Toxic, she’s all set to achieve the milestone on day 1 itself. Considering the film’s hype, she is likely to comfortably cross the 600 crore and 700 crore milestones.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Nayanthara’s post-COVID releases (net collection):

Annaatthe – 106.77 crore

Aaradugula Bullet – 93 lakh

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal – 41.79 crore

O2 – 40 lakh

Connect – 12.45 crore

Godfather – 74.03 crore

Iraivan – 11.36 crore

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food – 4.55 crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 217.56 crore

Total – 469.84 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office: Chiranjeevi Starrer Crosses One Important Milestone In Telugu States

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News