It’s another disappointing week for Bollywood as none of the latest releases managed to make a mark at the Indian box office. This Friday, three noteworthy Hindi films released in theaters, with Shatak being one of them. In the pre-release phase, it had extremely low buzz, and the only exciting thing was that the film was backed by heavy AI use. As expected, it wrapped up the opening weekend with dismal numbers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The Hindi historical drama released in theaters on Friday (February 20). It opened to decent reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been favorable so far. Despite such a reception, the film failed to display healthy jumps over the weekend as there was a lack of urgency among the audience.

How much did Shatak earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Shatak opened at just 30 lakh. On day 2, it jumped by 66.66% and earned 50 lakh. On day 3, it showed a 30% drop instead of a jump to 35 lakh. Overall, it has earned 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it equals 1.35 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 30 lakh

Day 2 – 50 lakh

Day 3 – 35 lakh

Total – 1.15 crore

Heading for a failure!

While there’s no official word about the cost, Shatak was reportedly mounted at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1.15 crore net so far, thus recovering 4.6% of the budget. Given the film’s poor trend, it is unlikely to recover its entire cost, making it a failure at the Indian box office. In the lifetime run, it is expected to earn less than 10 crore, thus ensuring its flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 1.15 crore

Recovery – 4.6%

Deficit – 95.4%

