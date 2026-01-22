While the beginning of 2025 wasn’t great, Bollywood ensured it closed the year on a historic note. Yes, Bollywood made a big statement with Dhurandhar turning out to be a monster blockbuster at the Indian box office. Including other big hits like Chhaava and Saiyaara, the Hindi film industry amassed a mind-blowing collection and recorded the best-ever year, crossing 5,500 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Best year for Hindi cinema!

2025 was a historic year for Hindi cinema, with the highest-ever collection at the Indian box office for a single year. The month of January didn’t witness a single successful film (excluding re-releases), but from February onwards, the tables started turning, with Chhaava grossing over 700 crores. Films like Sikandar and Housefull 5 failed but contributed significantly. The momentum remained intact with Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other movies doing well. Dhurandhar sealed the year with a mind-blowing 1000 crore+ gross.

Overall, Hindi cinema grossed a whopping 5,504 crores at the Indian box office in 2025, overtaking 2023’s 5,085 crores to register the industry’s highest collection in a year, as per Ormax. Compared to 2024’s 3,215 crores, it jumped by an impressive 71.19%.

Dependency on South-dubbed films decreased

In 2024, South films like HanuMan, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2 did well in the Hindi market. In fact, Pushpa 2 also broke the record for the highest-grossing Hindi film. Together, the Hindi versions of these films contributed over 1,400 crores. In 2025, only Kantara Chapter 1 did well among Hindi-dubbed South films, grossing 264.94 crores. Including films like Coolie and Mirai, the total crossed the 300 crore mark. Clearly, a sharp decline in the collection of dubbed South Indian films was evident.

Original Hindi films dominated the number game!

In 2025, original Hindi films from Bollywood made a splash at the Indian box office, accounting for around 93% of total Hindi collections. Out of 5,504, Dhurandhar alone contributed 1043.17 crore gross, and also became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Even Chhaava contributed 726.16 crore gross. Saiyaara surprised everyone by grossing a whopping 398.47 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 in India (gross):

Dhurandhar – 1043.17 crores Chhaava – 726.16 crores Saiyaara – 398.47 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 295 crores War 2 – 288.26 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 264.94 crores Housefull 5 – 234.12 crores Raid 2 – 211.57 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 196.56 crores Thamma – 185.3 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Makes History In Tollywood As The Raja Saab Enters The 200 Crore Club Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News